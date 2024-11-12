Blackburn Rovers are likely to welcome back a whole host of key stars ahead of their Championship match with Portsmouth. | Getty Images

Portsmouth travel to Blackburn Rovers in their first Championship clash after the international break

Blackburn Rovers have been handed a quadruple injury boost in the build-up to their next Championship match against Portsmouth.

The Ewood Park outfit currently sit ninth in the Championship table after a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City and will hope to climb into the play-off places with a victory against a Pompey team that have won just twice in their opening 15 matches.

Rovers’ squad has been depleted by injuries in recent weeks and the international break could not have come at a better time for John Eustace’s men as they look to get as many as four key players back up to speed ahead of a busy Christmas period.

Winger Tyrhys Dolan, who missed the win in South Wales will be back in the fold and hoping to add to his record of two goals and two assists from his opening 14 matches. However, he is not the only winger targeting a return to first team action, and in a further boost to Pompey’s teams hopes of success they could also welcome back England under-19 international Amario Cozier-Duberry, according to reports from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The former Arsenal man has made five appearances since joining the club on loan from Brighton and is described as someone with excellent flair and potential, with Goal even comparing his playing style to Bukayo Saka.

Arnor Sigurdsson, whose loan move was made permanent last summer is also in line for a return, along with Liverpool loanee Owen Beck, who impressed at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last term.

“I certainly hope that two or three of them will be back at least,” Eustace said. “Amario, Ty, Owen Beck, Siggy. They could all be back after the international break, I certainly hope so.”

The Blues travel to Ewood Park in high spirits after a well deserved 3-1 victory against fellow strugglers Preston North End in their last league match at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho is aiming to steer Pompey to back-to-back wins at Championship level for the first time since April 2012 when Michael Appleton’s team recorded victories over Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace.

However, they face a challenging test against a Blackburn team that are almost back to full fitness, with only Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton missing as long-term absentees.