Pompey’s 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury at Fratton Park on Saturday has put them potentially just one win away from automatic promotion to the Championship.

However, their upcoming fixtures will not offer an easy route as the Blues head up the road to face third-place Bolton this weekend before hosting fifth-place Barnsley next Tuesday.

Following the Blues’ victory against Paul Hurst’s side, here is the latest news from Pompey’s league rivals...

‘Last big push’ says Pompey rivals

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has called for one “last big push” as the Trotters seek to knock Derby County out of the automatic promotion spots. Wanderers secured a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday which has put them within just one point of the second-place Rams.

Bolton now have three successive home games, with the first opponents being John Mousinho’s table-toppers, who could conceivably win promotion and the league if they were to come out victorious at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday if Derby slip up against Wycombe in medweek.

Aaron Collins of Bolton celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Bristol Rovers

However, this does not appear to faze Evatt who has confirmed his squad is still full of belief they will compete in the Championship next year.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the Whites boss said: “We don’t lack belief. Sometimes we have to take some criticism and we have done so at times this year, but I do think we have had to go against a lot of adversity.

“These lads just keep digging, fighting and they love playing for this football club. I love being the manager of this football club and we will keep striving for better. That is all we can do. We know what is required and four games, it is the last big push.”

Posh star attracts Premier League interest

Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign the 21-year-old Peterborough star Ricky-Jade Jones, according to The Daily Star. The winger has had an impressive season with the Posh so far, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists this 2023/24 season.

Jones is a product of Peterborough’s academy, making his first-team debut for the Posh at the age of 16. He has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club and won his first piece of silverware after the Post beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday.

Known for his phenomenal pace, Jones has been attracting interest from around some of England’s biggest clubs, with Newcastle reported to be the front-runners. However, the Magpies acquisition of any talent this summer could well be restricted due to their necessity to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.