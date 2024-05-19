Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Evatt dismissed the suggestion complacency crept in as Bolton capitulated in the League One play-off final.

The floored Wanderers boss is adamant his team didn’t get ahead of themselves following celebrations after their semi-final victory over Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s promotion rivals were woeful, as they failed to register a shot on target in their 2-0 defeat to Oxford at Wembley.

There were exuberant scenes at the Toughsheet Stadium against Barnsley, as fans invaded the pitch and players could be seen celebrating and drinking as they progressed.

That reaction was criticised in some sections, but Evatt was insistent that didn’t have a bearing on their timid performance against the U’s.

Evatt told Sky Sports: ‘I didn’t really like the comments after the second leg and we made it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Every time I see play-off games I see pitch invasions and see people excited to get to Wembley.

‘I don’t think anyone thought we’d achieved anything, so I don’t like those comments. I thought they were harsh and unfair.

‘Today I don’t think there was complacency, I don’t think there was any of that.

‘Maybe there was a fear and sometimes fear stops you. It certainly stopped us today, we were unrecognisable.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt was at a loss to explain Bolton’s final display, but detected fear among his players as they put in a weak performance.

He added: ‘I can’t really (explain the performance). Now is not the time to get into too much detail, but that was unrecognisable from us.

‘We look at our best when we’re fast, intense, aggressive and energetic. We show quality with the ball, but from minute one it wasn’t there.

‘Was it the occasion, the pressure? I don’t know but that was not acceptable for our level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We were unrecognisable and I just want to apologise to our supporters who came here and witnessed probably our worst performance of the season.

‘I think the Trophy game (they won at Wembley last year) is a different pressure to this one.

‘I don’t think we handled the game well at all on the pitch.

‘The game looked exactly as we thought it would and great credit to them, they were excellent.