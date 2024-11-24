Pompey were promoted from League One last season after winning the title. They ended up going up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

It has taken John Mousinho’s side time to adapt to life in the second tier. They won 3-1 at home to Preston North End last time out before the international break before seeing their trip to Blackburn Rovers postponed.

Pompey are in the bottom three along with QPR and Hull City as they prepare to face Millwall at Fratton Park next on Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ relegation odds...