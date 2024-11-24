Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Portsmouth postponement amid QPR and Hull City changes

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey are back in action on Wednesday night

Pompey were promoted from League One last season after winning the title. They ended up going up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

It has taken John Mousinho’s side time to adapt to life in the second tier. They won 3-1 at home to Preston North End last time out before the international break before seeing their trip to Blackburn Rovers postponed.

Pompey are in the bottom three along with QPR and Hull City as they prepare to face Millwall at Fratton Park next on Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ relegation odds...

To be relegated: 250/1

1. WBA

To be relegated: 250/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

2. Watford

50/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

3. Millwall

50/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
28/1

4. Bristol City

28/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice