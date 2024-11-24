Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His Pompey career has yet to catch fire after his summer arrival at Fratton Park.

Sorensen takes up one of those precious spots, with players needing to be deregistered in the new year before any signings replace them.

But in the case of the Danish hitman, any notion of getting Sorensen out and picking up the game time which currently eludes him can be put to bed.

A loan may have been the ideal scenario to help the striker readapt to English football, while giving the leeway for Pompey to get some new blood on their roster.

Sorensen has failed to make the past four squads, with his task of featuring made tougher by Colby Bishop’s return to fitness.

A move won’t be happening however - thanks to 175 minutes of football.

But that throws a major spanner in the works for Pompey in terms of the former Newcastle United hope moving on anywhere else this term.

Under Fifa rules, players can be registered with a maximum of three clubs in a season - but crucially only play for two.

That registration period runs from July 1 to June 30 the following year, with the only exception being when the two clubs play in leagues with overlapping seasons.

In Sorensen’s case, his appearances came in a 2-1 win over OB on July 20 with a 6-3 success over Hobro arriving six days later.

With his nine appearances this term, that means Sorensen can’t feature elsewhere and will likely be remaining with Pompey for the campaign.

That isn’t the case for other fringe players, however, with there certain to be others going out the door either temporarily or on a permanent basis.

The likes of Ryley Towler, Owen Moxon and loanees Mark O’Mahony and Sammy Silvera conceivably come into that category.

Permanent under-21 players do not count towards the 25-man squad total meaning. Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward and Reuben Swann all fall into that category.