Neil Harris is to step down as boss of Pompey’s Championship rivals Millwall.

The 47-year-old’s departure was confirmed by the Lions on Tuesday afternoon. However, the former Millwall striker will remain in charge of Wednesday night’s home game against Sheffield United and Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The announcement comes just days after Millwall’s home defeat to Coventry - a result that leaves them 11th in the table.

Harris was appointed the south London side’s manager for a second time in February and helped guide the club to Championship safety. They were one point above the relegation zone when he replaced Joe Edwards.

Confirming the news, a statement from Millwall chairman James Berylson read: ‘At the start of 2024, we found ourselves in a tough spot. Neil came in and along with his coaching staff galvanised the squad. Through action and leadership, he led Millwall on a magnificent run of form, ensuring our return to Championship football this season.

‘I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the club and we will be forever grateful to him for that.

‘After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision.

‘I join everybody associated with Millwall by wishing Neil the very best. He will always be welcome back to The Den as a friend, colleague, and Lion.

‘As we look forward, the appointment of our next head coach will align with the clear strategy and vision I have previously laid out for the future of Millwall Football Club, both on and off the pitch.’

Harris was linked to the Pompey manager’s job following the sacking of Kenny Jackett in 2021. He guided Millwall to victory at Fratton Park earlier this season as the Lions beat the Blues in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

His last Fratton Park visit was last month for a Championship fixture. However, the game was cancelled due to a power cut at PO4.

Millwall will be the sixth Championship club this season to change their manager since the campaign began back in August.