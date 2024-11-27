Neil Harris is adamant all the key figures wanted his side’s clash with Pompey to go ahead.

And the Millwall boss praised the Blues for their handling of the power cut, which led to last night’s clash at Fratton Park being postponed.

A substation ‘blow out’ saw the ground being plunged into darkness 10 minutes before kick-off, with power eventually partially restored.

Safety concerns over areas of Pompey’s home still being without electricity, the potential for further power cuts and a late finish creating problems for Millwall returning to London, all contributed to the decision to not allow the match to go ahead, however.

He told Southwark News: ‘I’ve got to say, the football club were fantastic here with us internally. There was no power in the changing room area, so everyone was sitting in darkness.

‘The match official Dean Whitestone in particular was outstanding. He was desperate to play. Me and John (Mousinho) were very, very, very keen to get the game on because they didn’t have a game at the weekend, and we were in a great run of form.

‘So both managers and the match officials were desperate for the game. But health and safety comes first. We understand that fan safety is paramount in this.

‘We got as much knowledge coming through as possible, until they got to a stage where security and the police had to take the matter out of everyone’s hands and made the decision for what’s in the best interest of the fans.

‘Once we were back out on the pitch warming up, because the floodlights came on, we were hopeful that was going to be it.

‘The referee gave us an inkling that there was going to be a kick-off time, so we needed to get going again.

‘So we were preparing for that, but then external information came through that it’s a power grid issue and it’s not quite as straightforward as the floodlights not working.

‘I’ve learned things tonight about power grids and electricity that I never knew. So my knowledge has grown whether I’ll ever use it again, I hope not, but it has grown.

‘The workings behind the scene, the Portsmouth head of security, she was fantastic and the tough decisions they have to make and I was privy to all of that. I’m frustrated, but I do understand.

‘2,000 Millwall fans have travelled and they’re hugely respectful. We’re in a really good place at the moment. They came to watch their team because we just keep outperforming expectations.

‘The 2,000 fans Portsmouth fans that travelled to Blackburn didn’t get a game; they were probably here tonight. So they’ve had double frustration as well. So frustration for a lot of people.

‘But I hope everyone can try and understand health and safety comes first, and thank you to the fans for making the effort.’