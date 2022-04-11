After finding Fratton Park opportunities hard to come by during due to the glistening displays of Gavin Bazunu, the 24-year-old was sent to the Bantams in January for valuable game time.

Since then, he has established himself as Mark Hughes’ number one, producing a number of outstanding performances for the Yorkshire club and keeping five clean sheets since the manager’s arrival.

After breaking his leg twice last season, Bass finally has the regular first-team football he craves.

And with the Pompey spot up for grabs next season, the 24-year-old his hoping to win the confidence of Blues head coach Danny Cowley.

He told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus: ‘When you’re playing week in, week out, you like to think you’ve got yourself a good opportunity to showcase your skills – if that’s with Portsmouth or anywhere else.

‘Someone will be out there watching and I’ve shown that I can come back from where I’ve been.

‘I’ve had a couple of injuries last season and a few things were said at the time about whether I’d be the same goalkeeper.

Alex Bass is hoping he’s proved his worth to Pompey during his impressive loan spell at Bradford. Picture: Thomas Gadd

‘Hopefully I’ve shown that I can play week in, week out and not get injured again.

‘I’m here to the end of the season and that’s all I’m concentrating on at the moment.

‘Obviously I have got another year at Portsmouth and that will take care of itself. For now, my main goal is playing well and playing well for Bradford.

‘When I agreed to come out on loan, the gaffer told me to go out, play some games and enjoy myself. That’s what I’m doing and I haven’t had any discussions about anything.’

Bass will return to Pompey in the summer, with the opportunity to show he’s the man to replace Republic of Ireland international Bazunu.

The ex-Torquay loanee has a year left on the Fratton Park contract he signed in January 2020.

Although he admitted his future on the south coast remains uncertain, with discussions yet to take place with the Blues hierarchy about his fate.

Bass added: ‘Football’s a very strange world and it can be quite a horrible situation when you’re out of contract in the summer, knowing you haven’t got anywhere to go.

‘You know you might have to up ship and move which is never nice.

‘Knowing I’ve got another year does help, although I don’t actually know what’s going on.

‘We didn’t have any discussions about what the plan is for next year for me or the club or anything.