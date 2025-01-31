Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are zeroing in on a deal for Sunderland’s Adil Aouchiche to give their attacking options a major shot in the arm.

The News understands a loan move for the Frenchman is progressing to a positive conclusion, as their transfer window business accelerates.

The Blues are confident of bringing in the 22-year-old, with Aouchiche viewed as the man who can add depth and quality going forward over the second half of the campaign.

A deal is now believed to be broadly in place between the two clubs, with the former Paris St Germain attacker set to add Championship quality to John Mousinho’s ranks.

An official announcement over the deal being completed is not believed to be imminent, though an update is expected on Wearside this afternoon as boss Regis Le Bris holds his scheduled press conference ahead of Monday’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Aouchiche will bring versatility and direct running to the Pompey forward line in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation utilised this season.

Aouchiche still has three-and-a-half years to run on his existing agreement at the Stadium of Light, after signing a whopping five-year deal in the summer of 2023 when arriving on Wearside.

Cohen Bramall remains in Pompey’s sights, with a deal being explored to bring in the Rotherham left-back.

Bramall is in now into the final six months of his existing agreement with the Millers, with the Blues looking for defensive back-up for Connor Ogilvie with Aussie Jacob Farrell out for the season.

In terms of departures, Ryley Towler could be set for a stint away from Fratton Park on loan with a host of League One clubs pursuing his signature.

Pompey are believed to be ready to listen to offers for keeper Will Norris, though the League One title winner has turned down a move to Barnsley.

Midfielder Owen Moxon also has his immediate future under the spotlight, after finding Championship playing time hard to come by.