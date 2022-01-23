BREAKING: Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass nears Blues exit as Bradford poised to sign ex-Southend man
Bradford City are set to take Alex Bass on loan from Pompey.
Danny Cowley has been keen to let the 23-year-old leave Fratton Park temporarily to gain valuable minutes during the second half of the season.
The ‘keeper was absent from the Fratton outfit’s squad for the trip to Sunderland yesterday due to proposed departure.
And The News understands the Bantams are poised to sign the ex-Southend loanee until the end of the season.
The scintillating performances of Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu has limited the Pompey youth team product’s game time immensely this term, with the latter remaining as the club’s understudy.
In total, he’s made only seven appearances between the sticks this term – including only two league outings.
However, Bass has proven his worth during his cameo sightings this season. With perhaps his most notable performance coming in the 1-0 victory against Wycombe in November.
Among a host of impressive saves, he also thwarted Joe Jacobson from the penalty spot, before Marcus Harness’ eventual winner.
As a result, he has been touted as the club’s next number one with Bazunu set to return to the Etihad Stadium at the season’s end.
But it’s crucial he plays consistent football for the first time since March 2020, where he played 13 consecutive league games.
Since then, he’s played understudy to Craig MacGillivray and spent an extended period on the sidelines due to a broken leg.
And with an exit nearing completion, Cowley has wasted little time in finding a replacement, with Crystal Palace under-21s stopper, Ollie Webber, rumoured to be signing permanently on the south coast.
