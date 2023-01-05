But caretaker boss Simon Bassey admitted Tom Lowery, Clark Robertson and Marlon Pack will be missing for the FA Cup encounter.

Thompson’s long-awaited return from injury looks set to be complete after a five-month spell on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old has been absent since August after being stretched off with a broken leg against Bristol Rovers in August.

The midfielder returned to training in December and there had been a belief he could make his comeback over the festive period.

However, Bassey revealed Thompson will finally be able to make the trip to north London and is set to be available for selection.

‘We haven’t got a lot to pick from,’ he told The News.

‘We won’t see much difference with what we’ve been working with in the previous couple of weeks. It’s about giving them the best structure we can, offering a threat to fight back.

‘I don’t see much change to the squad. Louis Thompson is the only one who comes back in to the fold, although short of minutes.

‘He’s a brilliant character, brilliant to have around, really good player so it’s a plus for the football club going forward to have Louis around and fit.’

Meanwhile, Lowery’s much-anticipated return looks set to be prolonged after he was given another round of shockwave treatment in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The midfielder has yet to be seen on the pitch since his last outing in November, but Danny Cowley claimed in December the 25-year-old was back on the grass.

Bassey lifted the lid on the former Crewe ace’s comeback from injury and insisted his recovery is still ongoing.

‘Can I pass that to Danny,’ he jokingly added.

‘It’s ongoing. He’s had some shockwave treatment yesterday (Wednesday), he’s going to have another bout of that tomorrow (Friday).’

Pack will also be absent after he was given his second red card of the campaign during the 3-1 defeat against Charlton.

This will see the midfielder miss their trip to Spurs in the FA Cup along with their visit to Bolton in League One next week.

Bassey said: ‘Marlon has got two games so he’ll miss Saturday and play Tuesday (in the Papa John’s Trophy against Bolton) because it’s a different competition and will miss the away game at Bolton.

‘That’s better for Marlon because we can get a game in him in between.’

The caretaker boss also confirmed skipper Robertson will also miss their contest against the Premier League giants with a hip injury but is hopeful of a return in the not too distant future.