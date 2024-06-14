BREAKING: Portsmouth make first summer transfer capture in shape of Barnsley leader
Pompey have completed the signing of Jordan Williams.
The Blues have landed the right-back on a three-year-deal, as he becomes the club’s first signing of the summer.
The 24-year-old links up with John Mousinho’s men in the Championship, with The News yesterday revealing the move was in the offing.
Williams arrives at Fratton Park as a free agent, as his six-year stay at Barnsley comes to a close this summer.
The former Huddersfield took the captain’s armband at Oakwell last term, where he led his team into the play-offs before eventual defeat to Bolton.
Pompey headed off interest from Cardiff to bring in Williams, who has also attracted interest from Preston as he builds a reputations as a dynamic operator down the right flank.
Williams is the first face through the door ahead of what promises to be a busy summer of player recruitment.
Pompey are hopeful of some quick work being added to next week, as revealed by The News today.
