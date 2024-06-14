BREAKING: Portsmouth make first summer transfer capture in shape of Barnsley leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have completed the signing of Jordan Williams.

The Blues have landed the right-back on a three-year-deal, as he becomes the club’s first signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old links up with John Mousinho’s men in the Championship, with The News yesterday revealing the move was in the offing.

Williams arrives at Fratton Park as a free agent, as his six-year stay at Barnsley comes to a close this summer.

The former Huddersfield took the captain’s armband at Oakwell last term, where he led his team into the play-offs before eventual defeat to Bolton.

Pompey headed off interest from Cardiff to bring in Williams, who has also attracted interest from Preston as he builds a reputations as a dynamic operator down the right flank.

Williams is the first face through the door ahead of what promises to be a busy summer of player recruitment.