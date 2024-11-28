Pompey have reignited interest in Hayden Matthews - although they’ll now have to dig deeper to capture him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-regarded Australian is back on the Blues’ radar for a potential January swoop after previously eyeing him last summer.

John Mousinho has made no secret of being in the market for a central defender when the window reopens as Conor Shaughnessy’s frustrating injury situation drags on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short-term solution would be to recruit a loan player, with Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Ibane Bowat and Ryley Towler already on their books.

Pompey target Hayden Matthews (far right) in action for Sydney against Brisbane Roar earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, Pompey continue to be keen on the 20-year-old Matthews - and remain willing to pay a transfer fee to capture him.

Crucially, though, the Sydney’s defender’s valuation has now escalated, having recently been granted his international debut.

Matthews started the Socceroos’ World Cup 2026 qualifier with Bahrain last week, lining up alongside Kusini Yengi in a 2-2 draw in which the Pompey man netted twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That recognition caps a rapid elevation for the under-23 international who, 11 months ago, hadn’t even featured in A-League football for Sydney.

Matthews’ eye-catching progress alerted Pompey in the summer, with the newly-promoted Championship club reportedly having three bids turned down for the talented youngster.

They eventually turned to Fulham’s Bowat, signing him up for an undisclosed fee only to lose his services without featuring after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Since then, Matthews has continued to impress, featuring nine times this season for Sydney, who are presently positioned sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Pompey are back in the market for the youngster, who they have continued to monitor since failing to land him in August.

And it could represent yet another A-League swoop under sporting director Rich Hughes, having previously recruited Yengi, Jacob Farrell and former Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera.