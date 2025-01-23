Latest: Hayden Matthews finalising Portsmouth £1.2m switch
It is understood the highly-regarded central defender is at Fratton Park this morning tying up his move from Sydney FC.
The News broke the story in November that the 20-year-old remained high on their January window shopping list, having unsuccessfully tried to capture him last summer.
Now that is set to be wrapped up, with Matthews pencilled in to be officially unveiled within the next 48 hours.
He will follow fellow Australian Thomas Waddingham, who yesterday morning completed his transfer from Brisbane Roar.
Like Matthews, the 19-year-old forward is regarded as an exciting prospect, and it will be intriguing to see the extent of their first-team involvement this season.
Waddingham was present at Fratton Park last night to watch the Blues beat Stoke 3-1 and climb into 18th place in the Championship.
