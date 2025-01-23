Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hayden Matthews is today finalising his £1.2m switch to Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the highly-regarded central defender is at Fratton Park this morning tying up his move from Sydney FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Matthews is close to completed his Pompey switch. | Matt King/Getty Images for A-Leagues)

Now that is set to be wrapped up, with Matthews pencilled in to be officially unveiled within the next 48 hours.

He will follow fellow Australian Thomas Waddingham, who yesterday morning completed his transfer from Brisbane Roar.

Like Matthews, the 19-year-old forward is regarded as an exciting prospect, and it will be intriguing to see the extent of their first-team involvement this season.

Waddingham was present at Fratton Park last night to watch the Blues beat Stoke 3-1 and climb into 18th place in the Championship.