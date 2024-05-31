BREAKING: Title winner’s Portsmouth future becomes clear after contract talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Ogilvie is set to commit his future to Pompey.

The News understands the defender is close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Fratton Park.

And that means the 28-year-old will become the Blues’ longest-serving senior player, as he joins his club’s Championship adventure.

Ogilvie, like skipper Marlon Pack, was offered a new agreement as Pompey announced their retained list at the start of the month.

The pair were the only two of 14 out-of-contract players to be tabled new terms, after playing important roles in a memorable title-winning campaign at Fratton Park.

And discussions are now at an advanced stage, with the former Spurs academy talent joining Pack in the second tier next season.

When Ogilvie signs, it will mean he becomes the longest-serving component of John Mousinho’s squad after his arrival from Gillingham in August 2021.

Wales international Joe Morrell followed a week later and remains in negotiations with the Blues, after they opted to not take up a 12-month option in his contract.

Keeper Toby Steward has emerged through the ranks and penned his first pro deal at the age of 17 in 2022, before agreeing a new two-year contract earlier this month.

Ogilvie has proved himself to be an important and dependable operator for Pompey, making 117 appearances and scoring eight league goals in his time at Fratton Park.