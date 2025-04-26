Rob Atkinson is on loan at Pompey from Bristol City | Getty Images

Liam Manning has responded to John Mousinho’s wish to keep defender Rob Atkinson at Pompey beyond this season.

And while the Bristol City boss insisted his main priority was the fifth-placed Robins’ continued push for promotion to the Premier League with two games of the camopaign remaining, he provided the Blues with an element of hope of securing the services of the centre-back.

The 26-year-old has been a big player for Pompey since he completed his loan move from Ashton Gate in January. Despite missing seven games because of a calf injury, he’s been instrumental in the Blues’ climb up the Championship table and to safety with games to spare.

His two goals in his comeback appearance against Derby on April 12 helped John Mousinho’s side to an important point against a relegation opponent who had good momentum on their sails. Atkinson also produced a man-of-the-match performance as Pompey beat Watford 1-0 on Easter Monday to retain their Championship status for another season.

The Blues’ knowledge that they remain a second-tier side will have allowed them to start planning for next term already, with Mousinho outlining his desire to have the centre-half at his disposal again for 2025-26.

That, of course, will depend on both the player and parent club Bristol City, whom Atkinson is under contract with until the summer of 2027.

Yet Mousinho will have been encouraged with what his opposite number at Ashton Gate had to saw on the subject when appearing at his latest press conference.

Speaking to Bristol Live ahead of his side’s meeting with Leeds United on Monday night, Manning said: ‘I think so much is going into getting to the end of the season here first and then naturally, the conversations will happen on situations, scenarios, and what things look like.

‘I'm delighted for Rob. It was obviously one of those where he missed a large chunk of football through injury so the fact that he's been able to get back in and start putting minutes together, that was the reason for the loan because it was quite unlikely it was going to happen here instantly with where we were at so it's been really good for him.

"How John's handled him has been excellent as well so it will be one of those where we'll get to the end of the season and see.’

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho interested in extending Rob Atkinson’s Pompey career

Atkinson was without any competitive football for nearly two years prior to his temporary move to Pompey. An ACL injury picked up in February 2023, along with hamstring issues following his comeback late last year, prohibited him from building on his 66 appearances for the Robins.

His switch to Fratton Park was mutually beneficial. It offered the opportunity for much-needed game time and allowed Pompey to profit from his Championship experience at a time when defensive frailties were being exposed because of injuries at centre-back.

Now, with 13 games under his belt for the club and his quality shining through, it’s only natural that Mousinho is wanting to retain the defender beyond this current stay.

Speaking to The News last week, Mousinho said ‘I think there's a chance of keeping him.

‘It depends on what Bristol City do, he’s not our player, but they know how much we like him and we’ve got a very good relationship with them. We’ll see.

‘Certainly if Rob is available this summer we are interested. I know he has enjoyed his time here, it has been a new lease of life for his career as well. Having spent two years out, it has been great for him.

‘If we can do something, we will certainly try. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility of getting him back, I don’t think so at all.

‘Obviously he is a Bristol City player and it’s going to be up to them what they do - hopefully they haven’t watched his last three games!

‘We will just see what happens, but we’ll hopefully be at the front of the queue.’