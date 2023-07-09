That’s after the Gas this week failed in their attempts to get a three-match stadium ban imposed on the controversial 40-year-old overturned.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder was sanctioned following an incident after Rovers’ 2-1 League One loss to Sheffield Wednesday on April 18.

Barton was sent off in the 85th minute of the Memorial Stadium fixture after protesting against referee Josh Smith’s decision to disallow a John Marquis goal for offside. But he continued his objections after the final whistle by approaching the match official in the tunnel, having previously sworn at him.

It has also been reported that Barton had to be restrained by Rovers staff.

The Football Association’s regulatory commission’s decision to uphold it’s original finding from May 17 – which also includes a £3,000 fine – means Barton is forbidden from entering Fratton Park before, during and after the game on Saturday, August 5, and cannot communicate with staff at any point.

The same rules also apply to Rovers’ proceeding games against Ipswich (away) in the Carabao Cup and their first home game of the season against Barnsley.

The FA remained strong on the matter after a 10-page report stated: ‘In or around the tunnel area Mr Barton used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words towards a match official; thereafter following the issuing of a red card, Mr Barton engaged in behaviour that was improper; and in or around the match officials changing room area, Mr Barton used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words towards a match official.’

Bristol Rover boss Joey Barton Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

At first, Barton denied two of the above charges levelled at him before subsequently admitting them and expressing remorse.

His comments last August immediately followed a 3-1 defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park – a game that saw eight yards produced and Gas midfielder Glenn Whelan escape red for a challenge that broke Louis Thompson’s leg.

It’s emerged that Barton’s previous misdemeanours during his time in charge at Fleetwood were also considered as the FA stood by it’s original ruling.

The report added: ‘Mr Barton plainly has difficulties in controlling intimidating and aggressive expressions of anger when he feels his team has been wronged. Previous sanctions have not proven successful.

‘Given that a clear purpose of imposing sanctions is to deter from future misconduct, the failure of past sanctions to achieve this strongly suggests that something more serious by way of penalty is needed. Moreover, the fact that these breaches took place off the pitch, after the match had finished, justifies a sporting sanction that goes beyond the touchline.’

At present Barton’s first game back on the touchline will be Bristol Rovers’ trip to Charlton on August 15.

