Oxford United have added further firepower to their team as Burton Albion welcome a new name to the manager's hot seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth will hope to bounce back from their defeat to Cheltenham Town as they play host to Leyton Orient in a crucial League One clash this weekend. Pompey are the pacesetters in the division, but a slight drop in form in the last few weeks has opened up the door for some of the team’s around them including Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough and Derby County.

The South Coast giants will be keen to maintain their strong start and manager John Mousinho has confirmed that the club are looking to strengthen in January after the loss of Alex Robertson who is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, there are plenty of developments around the division including an ‘exciting’ new signing at Oxford United and a new manager in the dugout at Burton Albion. Here’s your League One round-up.

Oxford United confirm the signing of attacker who is ‘exciting to watch’

Oxford United are viewed as one of the main contenders for promotion this season. However, their form in recent weeks has taken a dip after the departure of Liam Manning who left the club for Bristol City.

Current boss Des Buckingham is keen to rectify this slump and hopes he can reinvigorate the team’s promotion push with the signing of Millwall forward Tyler Burey on loan. The 23-year-old - who can also play out wide - moves from Danish Super League side, whom he joined in August. Burey’s career record currently stands at six goals in 69 appearances, across various loan spells including recent ones at Odense and Hartlepool United.

Burey expressed his excitement about the move to Oxford and told the club website: “I like the way Oxford play and it will suit my game. The gaffer explained where the cub is now and where he wants to take it, and I want to play a role in that. They are in a great position in the league and there are some really good players here - I can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckingham added: “He is an exciting player to watch, he is quick, loves to take players on, and fills an important position in our squad.”

Burey could make his Oxford debut away to Carlisle this weekend.

Burton Albion confirm appointment of former Swansea City and Inter Miami man

After a month-long search for a manager, Burton Albion have confirmed their successor for Dino Maamria. The Brewers have appointed former Swansea City, Barnsley and Inter Miami assistant boss Martin Paterson in a move which marks his first ever role as a manager.