Colby Bishop celebrates his third goal in the 5-3 win v Norwich | National World

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 5-3 win at Norwich City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s side took a hugely significant step towards Championship safety with a five-star performance at Carrow Road - a win and display that takes them six clear of the relegation zone with three fixures left to play.

Colby Bishop was the Blues’ hero as he scored a perfect hat-trick in what proved to be just a third win on the road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ritchie and Regan Poole netted the other goals as the outstanding Josh Murphy claimed two assists. But it was the team performance that really stood out in Norfolk, with the togetherness shown helping Pompey keep any lingering threat of relegation firmly at arms length.

Pompey’s remaining games are against Watford (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Hull (H).

Ahead of those games, here’s what the fans have been saying on X after the Blues made it a ‘Great Friday’ for the Fratton faithful.

What Pompey fans said at the final whistle

Matt Ritchie scored Pompey's second goal | National World

@sweetstuff275: Winning with a Colby Bishop hat trick (and a perfect hat trick at that i believe) moving us a step closer to Championship safety. This isn’t a Good Friday, this is a Great Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@stuart_harcombe: My word I am buzzing to see those FT scenes.

@Pompey_1898: We have been waiting a full season for an away performance like that! A team that wants to play at Championship level. Up the Blues.

@mattclementspfc: Up the blues! Fantastic performances throughout the team!

@capfc11: Absolute class from every player in blue on that pitch!!! Fratton Park going to be rocking on Monday!! Up the blues!!

@StevenLeaver: What a game, Say We Are Staying Up!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@smilersteve1: 22 shots away from home with 39% possession BTW. What a time to put in your best performance of the season!!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: How brilliant was Murphy. An absolute bargain buy.

@jordy_drapes: Get in! Couldn’t see this one coming. All eyes on Monday now. So close!

@TylerBr83599640: What an unbelievable game of football. We definitely deserved that win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jackdavidbaker: That’s definitely made the last three games far more comfortable than they might have otherwise been! Yes lads!

@PompeyHazza9: WHAT A WIN.

For your next Pompey read: Recap: Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth - Bishop hat-trick as Blues take huge step towards safety