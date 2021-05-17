Cannon shock | Whatmough a priority | MacGillivray and Naylor exits | finances | Catlin's departure | new signings - Jordan Cross addesses key Portsmouth questions

From left: Andy Cannon, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Danny Cowley

Pompey have revealed that Danny Cowley will remain as head coach, after he signed a new long-term deal.

More, including Craig MacGillivray and Tom Naylor, could follow in the days ahead – so in a bid to help you get your head around all that has happened at PO4 over the past week or so, we’ve enlisted the help of Jordan Cross to help explain how things currently stand at the Blues.

Here's the answers he provided to a few burning questions we put to him...

There was only one surprise name on the Pompey retained list on Saturday – Andy Cannon. How surprised were you with his inclusion?

If I’m honest – not entirely surprised, given that everything has pointed to a massive summer overhaul of Pompey’s players.

Yes, Andy’s been an asset in his time at the club, a talented player, particularly last season when he was played as a No10.

Perhaps he hasn’t hit the heights that he would have desired in terms of goals and assists, but then I suppose he could point to a lack of consistent runs as a factor in that at times.

But Danny Cowley’s indicted enough times he needs to have a massive overhaul of his Pompey options, so he was probably the most significant name on the list.

But everything has always pointed to a number of the players associated with failure to get Pompey out of League One with departures this summer.

There’s also enough evidence to suggest that Cannon could be joined by Tom Naylor, Craig MacGillivray and Ryan Williams. Why is that?

Of the players who are out of contract, discussions are ongoing and I would say Craig MacGillivray, Ryan Williams, Ben Close and Tom Naylor are in a situation were they are talking but it’s unlikely Pompey will keep all of them.

I see a situation where perhaps Jack Whatmough is the priority and that they’d be keen to keep him.

Tom Naylor would perhaps be the next after that, but Pompey can’t keep all the players they’re in discussions with.

They need to free up the budget that Danny Cowley has to oversee the recruitment of eight-plus players he wants to bring in this summer.

You say Whatmough is a priority. How likely is it that he will remain at Fratton Park?

Yeah, he’s the one who Danny Cowley rates the highest.

He’s proven his fitness this season and answered any doubts by playing 38 games.

Jack is the man Cowley wants to build his defence around moving forward. Absolutely, he’s the No1 priority to keep.

We’ve heard talk of Championship teams being in for Jack – teams like Millwall and Bristol City have been mentioned.

But I believe his first priority would be to stay if the Blues can afford to pay up what hew feels he deserves.

That’s where negotiations stand at the moment, which is a live and ongoing situtation.

Finances clearly have a part to play. What is Pompey’s financial strength this summer?

We have to remember that Pompey go into this situation of overhauling their playing staff on the back of over a year when they were losing £700,000 a month because of the pandemic.

That not only damages Danny Cowley’s budget but also the manner in which negotiations are taking place.

Pompey have always intimated under Michael Eisner that they’ll operate a sustainable business and it isn’t going to be bankrolled, despite the desire of many supporters.

Also, Eisner has been filling the financial hole which the club have been experiencing every month, so Pompey would point to that as the back drop to these negotiations.

Likewise, it’s worth mentioning that these players are linked with the failure to get out of the division over the past two or three seasons, they’ve not been associated with success, so there’s a case to say that shouldn’t be offered improved contracts – perhaps even in some circumstances, not even the same money they were previously earning.

A major overhaul is clearly under way. There’s players under contract, too. Could any of these players leave?

It’s clear that the prized assets at Pompey are Ronan Curtis, followed by Marcus Harness, John Marquis and Alex Bass.

Beyond that, it’s a stretch to see how the remaining contracted players would generate real money if they departed.

So, it’s down to Danny Cowley and then Mark Catlin to make the call on whether they can free up more money to help the budget by selling one or how many of those players as well.

Curtis has generated interest and wants to play in the Championship moving forward, making no secret of that.

He has the capability of generating substantial income if he decided to move on.

How quickly can we expect replacements for these departed players to be signed?

Danny Cowley has told The News that he works three transfer windows in advance.

That’s blatantly not the case in these circumstances.

He has done his due diligence on a number of targets – some of which have been named by The News already.

But I think it’s a priority for Pompey to deal with the out-of-contract players first, so expect that to be the focus over the next few weeks.

Only then will it be full-steam ahead when it comes to the recruitment of the eight-plus players that Cowley wants under the squad limit of 22.

Expect it, therefore, to be a busy summer.

Does Mark Catlin’s pending departure complicate recruitment matters?

I don’t see that being a particular issue.

I think Mark, for some time, certainly for the last season, has been looking at his departure around this time.

So although the announcement of his departure came as a surprise to supporters, it’s been in the offing for a long while.

I’m sure Danny Cowley will have been made aware of that, while his successor, Andrew Cullen, has a superb knowledge of the League One terrain, making for a smooth transition.

Therefore, I don’t see it having any bearing on transfers.