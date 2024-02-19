Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Moxon has been praised after his watershed Pompey moment.

And Blues boss John Mousinho feels the Fratton faithful have now been given a glimpse of the Carlisle United’s potential, as he assumes a crucial role in the bid to reach the Championship.

Moxon was given his full Pompey debut in the 4-1 win over Reading, coming through a testing early period to produce a forceful second-half display in front of his new fans.

The 26-year-old has been finding his feet since arriving on transfer deadline day, with two cameos against Northampton and his former club.

Moxon then found the going tough when plunged into the cut and thrust of the success over Cambridge last week, following Tom Lowery’s 34th-minute injury.

The powerful operator got stronger and stronger as the afternoon went on in the impressive Royals win, however, making a positive overall impression.

With injuries biting hard, Moxon looks set for a run in the team at a critical moment in the season in a position which is crucial to how Pompey build play.

Mousinho was delighted for one of the brightest prospects in lower league football to show he is capable of taking on those key duties.

He said: It was a big ask for Mox to come in and make his full debut against Reading., it was a big ask to make a full debut under those circumstances for Owen.

‘I thought after that initial period where not just Owen, but quite a few of the lads couldn’t get to grip with the game, he settled into it.

‘He grew into the game and he was much, much more effective in the second half.

‘You could see a couple of bits of play settled him down and you could start to see his quality, so I was really pleased for Owen.