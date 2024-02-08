Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Moxon is ready to be thrown into the middle of Pompey’s promotion charge - right now.

And the Blues new boy believes he can live up to the hype he feels he can take in his stride, after his Fratton arrival.

Moxon is ready for a quick return to Carlisle United this weekend, after his deadline day move to PO4 from the Cumbrians.

The 26-year-old is vying with Tom Lowery for his first start at Brunton Park, after coming off the bench in the 4-1 win over Northampton.

The importance of Moxon’s signing has increased in the wake of Joe Morrell’s season-ending knee injury, with Terry Devlin’s campaign also at an end after picking up a shoulder injury at Oxford.

He now looks set to play a significant role in the bid for a Championship place - and is ready to take on that challenge.

Moxon said: ‘I’m definitely ready for what’s coming, that’s why I came here.

‘I want to be part of the team and push the lads over the line. That’s one of the main things.

‘I obviously want to be playing, but understand I’m coming into a team that’s top of the league and has really good players.

‘So I may have to be a bit patient, but when I get my chance I hope I can take my chance and show why I deserve to play and why I was brought here. I’m looking forward to that.

‘I know what I can bring. I feel I can bring energy, attack and defend. It’s about me playing my game and doing the best I can.

Pompey are said to have fended off interest from the likes of Blackpool, Stockport and Wrexham to land Moxon, as his stock has increased over the past year.

There’s anticipation about the impact the man who made the League Two team of the season last term, as Carlisle were promoted, can make at his new home.

Moxon added: ‘There’s been a lot of talk around me, especially since last season.

‘I just need to keep on delivering, keep playing my own game and doing well.

‘I can’t listen to the outside noise, because sometimes it can take your focus away or distract you. So I just try to crack on and do my job.

‘It’s just focussing on myself, doing what I know I can do and doing everything right. Then football takes care of itself, and what happens happens.

‘I’ll give my best and people will always have opinions of if you’re doing well or not.

‘With me, I will always give 100 per cent. I may not be having the best game, but I’ll still be charging about, putting in tackles and doing everything properly.

‘Everyone has an off day, so when that happens I you have to work hard - and that’s something I pride myself on. Hopefully the fans see that - and like that.