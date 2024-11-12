A decision on the future of current Hull boss Tim Walter could be made this week.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the Tigers hierarchy will meet in Turkey during the international break to discuss the German’s position at the MKM Stadium.

Walter is coming under increasing pressure as Hull remain in the lower reaches of the Championship standings. Pompey’s rivals currently sit 19th in the table and outside the relegation zone on goal difference following a seven-match run that has produced zero wins, four loses and three draws.

The Blues’ 1-1 draw in Humberside is included in that run of form. However, John Mousinho’s side should have added to Walter’s misery as the Blues returned to the south coast extremely disappointed not to have turned a dominant second-half performance into a winning display.

Boos greeted the Tigers players at the end of that November 2 stalemate, prompting Walter to praise the 2,106 noisy Pompey fans and urging his own supporters to follow their example.

The Hull boss told BBC Radio Humberside: ‘I heard the reaction from Portsmouth (fans) and they kept going all the time, also when they were behind.

‘So maybe we have to work more together and they (Hull fans) can help us as well because sometimes you have bad situations and you are down and you need maybe a push from the fans. That is what I expected to be honest and that’s what we can do even more.

‘I try to push them, but they can help us. They can help us, we can’t do everything right but we try to do, and it’s a young team and it’s a young squad, and we are new together.

‘All we need is a bit of support from the stands, not if we are scoring a goal. Also if it’s maybe not on our side, we need their support.’

Hull, who are one of four teams sitting three points above second-from-bottom Pompey on 15 points, have lost both games since their draw with the Blues - against Oxford and West Brom respectively.

Former Hamburg boss Walter was appointed Hull manager in May, following the Tigers’ seventh-place finish in last season’s Championship. The 49-year-old replaced Liam Rosenior in charge after he failed to secure a play-off place.

Walter has won just three of his 16 games in charge, with club owner and chairman Acun Ilicali reportedly set to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Hull’s first game after the international break is away to fellow strugglers Luton on November 23. Pompey travel to Blackburn on their return.