Pompey once again miss out on any Team of the Week mentions, despite goalkeeper Will Norris being given a 9/10 rating by The News . The Fratton Park favourite, who is competing for his spot in the starting XI with new signing Nicholas Schmid, produced a sterling display against Sheffield United on Saturday, blocking three significant chances to keep his side in the game.

It may have been another winless afternoon for John Mousinho’s side, but going toe-to-toe with a club that was last year in the Premier League is no mean feat. It was a defensive masterclass from the Blues with the ‘unflappable’ Regan Poole and last-minute call-up of Tom McIntyre both being given 8/10. However, they have been beaten to this week’s WhoScored.com Team of the Week by Leeds, Blackburn, Plymouth and Millwall stars.