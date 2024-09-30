Championship Team of the Week: Portsmouth star misses spot despite 9/10 rating following Sheffield United display

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 30th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Millwall stars and Stoke City goalkeeper beat Pompey players to latest Championship Team of the Week

Pompey once again miss out on any Team of the Week mentions, despite goalkeeper Will Norris being given a 9/10 rating by The News. The Fratton Park favourite, who is competing for his spot in the starting XI with new signing Nicholas Schmid, produced a sterling display against Sheffield United on Saturday, blocking three significant chances to keep his side in the game.

It may have been another winless afternoon for John Mousinho’s side, but going toe-to-toe with a club that was last year in the Premier League is no mean feat. It was a defensive masterclass from the Blues with the ‘unflappable’ Regan Poole and last-minute call-up of Tom McIntyre both being given 8/10. However, they have been beaten to this week’s WhoScored.com Team of the Week by Leeds, Blackburn, Plymouth and Millwall stars.

Here is who made this week’s Championship Team of the Week...

Will Norris misses out on Team of the Week mention as Stoke City's Viktor Johansson takes his spot

1. Championship Team of the Week

Will Norris misses out on Team of the Week mention as Stoke City's Viktor Johansson takes his spot Photo: Jason Brown

Despite Stoke City losing 2-0 to Middlesbrough, Johansson received a 7.8 rating.

2. GK - Viktor Johansson

Despite Stoke City losing 2-0 to Middlesbrough, Johansson received a 7.8 rating. | Getty Images

Not only did Bogle help keep a clean sheet, but the right-back also scored Leeds' second goal as the Elland Road club beat Coventry 3-0. He was handed an 8.3 rating for his performance

3. RB - Jayden Bogle

Not only did Bogle help keep a clean sheet, but the right-back also scored Leeds' second goal as the Elland Road club beat Coventry 3-0. He was handed an 8.3 rating for his performance Photo: George Wood

The Blackburn centre-back helped keep his defence together once teammate Owen Beck was sent off. The ex-Norwich defender rated an 8.0.

4. CB - Danny Batth

The Blackburn centre-back helped keep his defence together once teammate Owen Beck was sent off. The ex-Norwich defender rated an 8.0. | Getty Images

