Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was fitting the seven-week long main event should conclude with a Royal Rumble brawl, albeit strictly non-contact, presumably dictated by stringent health and safety regulations.

Will Norris even helpfully threw himself over the top rope, a theatrical elimination following the merest of touches, with the latecomer having charged into the ring brimming with bluster and bravado.

With the final whistle drowned out amid the developing mayhem, bemused supporters were unsure whether to cheer a well-earned point against Sheffield United or focus on this engrossing display of sports entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having endured a tough August, and been subjected to a brutal September, Pompey have finally emerged through the storms to glimpse heartening blue skies.

Matters became heated at the final whistle between Pompey and Sheffield United players. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly every reason to mark the occasion by going out with a bang against the Blades. In this instance a farewell ruckus after Freddie Potts’ foul, or, more appropriately, a shove, accompanied by spitting out a few aggressive words and expletives.

This wretched seven-game period has not been without casualties, the injury list will testify to that, with Conor Shaughnessy’s worrying pre-match breakdown the latest infuriating set-back.

Nonetheless, the opening to the Blues’ long-awaited Championship return has seen them spar with six of the top eight, plus a Luton side which occupied the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cruel start to the campaign inflicted by the fixture computer, albeit setting initial expectations realistically low. In tantalising contrast, October offers the sunlit uplands, where considerably kinder matches await with opening arms.

That maiden win has so far eluded Pompey, twice during the 90th minute, yet they have managed to amass four points and two clean sheets during an horrific schedule.

Granted, John Mousinho’s men are presently second from bottom, yet, considering the calibre of opposition they have so far faced, it is undeniably a false impression of their Championship credentials.

Nobody is denying that goalscoring is a glaring issue, similarly creativity, particularly at home, with a Luke O’Nien own goal the only time they have registered in five home fixtures in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has also been a worrying penchant for conceding late goals, having dropped five points so far in stoppage time - that’s the same figure they totalled for the entirety of 2023-24.

Yet, throughout these early challenges, encouragingly they have demonstrated heart, desire, commitment, guts and, as witnessed on Saturday, a fighting spirit.

In addition, aside from the opening 10 minutes at Leeds and the second half at Middlesbrough, the Blues haven’t been outplayed, generally holding their own. Although, crucially, haven’t dominated enough games themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, they didn’t produce enough attacking threat to deserve anything more than a point. For that matter, neither did the Blades, with boss Chris Wilder admitting as much post-match.

There were three important stops by man-of-the-match Will Norris, two of which were superb, while opposition keeper Michael Cooper produced a stunning first-half save to deny a Marlon Pack free-kick he could have only seen extremely late.

There was also debutant Jacob Farrell’s miss, planting a last-gasp free header over the bar from Pack’s right-wing corner. The Australian afterwards confessed he should have scored from that glorious opportunity.

In fairness, neither team can have too many complaints about being restricted to a point, even if both would obviously have preferred victory in September’s final fixture to bolster their respective ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing on Pompey, this is a side evolving and learning. They are largely inexperienced at this level, are young, and many represent unknown quantities, albeit those summer arrivals may prove to be gems.

Importantly, this group appear to be growing with every game and each returning injured player. Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre have been magnificent during their comebacks, Zak Swanson a revelation having effectively been released and then re-signed.

Freddie Potts looks a lovely player, with time on the ball and a touch of class, while Mark O’Mahony, in his second outing, demonstrated aggression, work-rate, physicality and, in one moment, eased the giant Harry Souttar out of the way while chasing a ball.

We now await to glimpse O’Mahony in front of goal, with few chances so far coming his way, a familiar trait for whoever plays up front for Pompey at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, October is here, with its fixtures including four of the bottom eight, plus Oxford United. We are about to be handed an accurate assessment of the Blues’ capabilities - and where this season is heading.