It's just under a week since the winter transfer window opened for Championship clubs, but teams have already been proactive in the market.

Pompey weren't expected to make any signings until the middle of the month, but last week they secured the loan signing of centre back Rob Atkinson from Bristol City. The 26-year-old hadn't played competitive football for the Robins for almost two-years, but he was thrown straight in for his debut against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday (January 5).

More signings are expected to arrive at Fratton Park over the next few weeks. The News understands that Pompey are targeting three more arrivals, with an emphasis on signing players who have Championship experience, or can play a key part in their bid for survival.

The busiest team in the Championship so far is Burnley, who have signed two players. Peruvian international Oliver Sonne joined on a four-and-a-half-deal from Silkeborg on December 31. Two days later, Ashley Barnes returned to Turf Moor after his contract at Norwich City was cancelled by mutual consent. The Canaries replaced Barnes by signing Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa after his loan at West Brom was cancelled.

There have been some deals among Championship clubs. Lewis Gibson was sold by Plymouth Argyle to Preston North End, despite the Pilgrims not having a permanent manager to make that decision. They did break their transfer record though to sign Michael Baidoo for an undisclosed club-record fee from Elfsborg however.

Another team to break their transfer record this month is Oxford United, who have signed Ole Romeny from FC Utrecht. He had scoed twice in 13 games in the Dutch top-flight this season, and his arrival meant that Will Goodwin would depart the Kassam Stadium and join Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the campaign.

The 2025 winter transfer window officially closes on Monday February 3 at 11pm UK time, leaving clubs plenty of time to get some deals done. With that in mind, here’s a look at every deal done in the Championship so far this January.

Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City

In:

Out: Rob Atkinson - Portsmouth (loan)

Burnley

In: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg IF), Ashley Barnes - Norwich City (free transfer)

Cardiff City

Out: Malachi Fagan-Walcott - York City (undisclosed)

Coventry City

Derby County

Hull City

Out: Marvin Mehlem - SC Paderborn (loan)

Leeds United

Luton Town

In: Christ Makosso - RWDM (undisclosed fee)

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

In: Lewis Dobbin - Aston Villa (loan)

Out: Ashley Barnes - Burnley (free transfer), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

Oxford United

In: Ole Romeny - FC Utrecht (undisclosed)

Out: Will Goodwin - Wigan Athletic (loan)

Plymouth Argyle

In: Michael Baidoo - Elfsborg (undisclosed)

Out: Lewis Gibson - Preston North End (undisclosed), Andre Gray (unattached)

Rob Atkinson made his debut for Pompey on Sunday, January 5 against Sunderland. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey

In: Rob Atkinson - Bristol City (loan)

Preston North End

In: Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle)

Out: Layton Stewart - FC Thun (loan), Kacper Pasiek - Altrincham (loan)

In: Ronnie Edwards - Southampton (loan)

Out: Ismaila Coulibaly - LASK (free transfer)

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Watford

West Brom