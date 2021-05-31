That's according to Robins chairman Andy Wilcox, who's also desperate for the keeper to spend a second campaign at Whaddon Road.

Alex Bass is currently the only stopper under contract following the departures of fans’ favourite Craig MacGillivray as well as Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour.

Griffiths spent this term on loan at Cheltenham from West Brom and his performances caught the eye.

The 19-year-old made 50 appearances for Michael Duff's side, playing a pivotal role as they claimed the League Two title.

It's unsurprising Cheltenham would like for Griffiths to return as they prepare for life in the third tier.

And Wilcox claims the England under-18 international feels the same.

Josh Griffiths. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wilcox told Gloucestershire Live: ‘Ideally, we’d want Josh Griffiths back on loan as number one, but we’ll see how it goes.

‘Firstly, he wants to come back to Cheltenham, which is the most important thing. He really enjoyed it here.

‘I watched him from game one to his last of the season and he’s improved no end.

‘He’s just got better and better, so credit to Booky (Steve Book, goalkeeping coach) for giving him confidence. He has a big future, that lad.’