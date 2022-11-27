News you can trust since 1877
'Class-act' Colby Bishop was lauded for not just his goals in Portsmouth's 3-2 FA Cup win against MK Dons - here's why

Pompey striker Colby Bishop showed his class in front of goal again against MK Dons.

By Mark McMahon
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

His double from the penalty spot in the 3-2 FA Cup second-round win took his tally to the season to an impressive 13 in 21 appearances.

That goal ratio has propelled him to hero status among a grateful Fratton faithful.

But just when you think the summer signing from Accrington can do little more to warm himself to Blues supporters, the 26-year-old showed his class doesn’t just come from his shooting boots.

Indeed, the forward endeared himself more to Pompey fans by accompanying one young mascot – who needed protection from the noise generated by Fratton Park on a match-day – onto the pitch wearing a matching pair of ear defenders.

It was whole-hearted Bishop’s desire to show peers looking on that there’s nothing unusual or embarrassing to need the safety measure.

And his act of compassion went down well, with many congratulating the striker for his well-thought-out show of support.

Among those to applaud his actions were Pompey director Eric Eisner, who simply tweeted: ‘Class act’.

Pompey forward Colby Bishop walks out wearing ear defenders in support of the young Pompey mascot who accompanied the team out for their FA Cup second-round tie against MK Dons.

Meanwhile, @Jamesr02_ wrote: ‘Colby Bishop wearing ear defenders like his mascot is the purest thing you’ll see today’.

