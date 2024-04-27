Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh

Pompey are back in the Championship after an impressive season. They have won the title and will be joined in the second tier automatically by either Derby County or Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

John Mousinho’s side have an away trip to Lincoln City in their final fixture of the campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest League One news and rumours...

Shrewsbury Town striker interest

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has said striker Daniel Udoh is likely to have a ‘lot’ of interest this summer. His contract expires in late June and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals in all competitions this term and played twice against Pompey. Hurst has said, as per a report by Shropshire Star: “I think it is pretty obvious what we will be trying to do with Dan, he’ll have a lot of interest, so that’s maybe a situation where... he said it’s in our hands, but I would probably smash it back at him and say perhaps it’s not just in our hands.”

Barnsley could be turned down

Barnsley-linked managerial candidate Peter Leven could snub interest from Oakwell and stay put at Aberdeen along with their incoming boss Jimmy Thelin. The Tykes are in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Neill Collins.

They are 5th in the table as they look to join Pompey in going up this year. However, Leven has said, as per Football Scotland: "I am committed here, I have loved it here and I am happy to be part of it for next season. I’m doing okay, there is obviously room for improvement and I will always work on that but it is a great club and hopefully the next five games can go well."

Carlisle United planning for next season

Already relegated Carlisle United face Derby away this weekend as they look to stop the Rams getting 2nd place. It has been a tough year for the Cumbrians and have they slipped back in League Two.