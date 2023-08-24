According to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the winger is expected to leave the Cherries before the end of the month alongside Kieffer Moore and Gavin Kilkenny.

Lowe’s anticipated departure will bring his two-year association with the Premier League outfit to a close – a link-up that saw the 29-year-old score eight goals and record two assists in 40 appearances for the club.

But it will come as no surprise, with the former Blues sent out on loan to Championship QPR over the second half of last season. He also failed to feature for the Cherries in pre-season as he trained with the club’s development squad. Meanwhile, the Harrow-born ace has not been included in any of manager Andoni Iraola’s two Premier League match-days squads to date.

Lowe, who has also featured for Wigan and Swansea since his 2019 Fratton Park departure, will not be short of admirers, with fans from Millwall, Cardiff and Bristol City already demanding their respective clubs snap up the out-of-favour winger.

Of course, Pompey fans have also been urging the Blues to consider a move, with @DrWatsonpfc tweeting: ‘Jamal Lowe signing for Pompey transforms our season’. @pompey81 wrote: ‘Any chance Lowe is coming to Pompey?’ Meanwhile, @Phil_Hayman1977 commented: ‘Imagine Lowe, Kamara, Saydee and Yengi as our front four’.

Those latest Pompey-related Lowe comments continue a series of social media posts from the Fratton faithful this summer.

In June, the winger caused a frenzy among sections of the fan base when he posted a picture of himself at Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf, which many believed was a sign that a Fratton Park homecoming was on the cards.

He then followed that up with a random Instagram post of him in action for Pompey against Peterborough – again, sparking theories that a Pompey return was edging closer.