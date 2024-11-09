Pompey’s ability to include Colby Bishop in their squad for Saturday’s Championship game against Preston North End has been explained.

The striker was a surprise inclusion on the Blues team-sheet for the Fratton Park fixture, with head coach John Mousinho naming him among his substitutes for the visit of the Lilywhites.

His availability raised eyebrows as last season’s 21-goal top scorer under went heart surgery only in August. He was also not named in Pompey’s 25-man squad list that had to be registered with the EFL following the closure of the summer transfer window.

That list of players who can play can be amended in January, when the winter transfer window opens. Midfield duo Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson were among those also omitted - opening the door for them to leave the club in Jnauary.

However, The News has learned that Pompey were granted permission to make a change to their submitted list following the season-ending injury suffered by deadline-day signing Ibane Bowat. The £500,000 signing from Fulham ruptured his patella tendon, after taking an unopposed shot in a match at the club’s Hilsea base in early September. The injury required surgery and rules the centre-back out for the entire 2024-25 season.

Bowat had yet to make an appearance for the Blues when the injury occured.

The News understands the request to remove Bowat from their squad list and replace him with Bishop was made on Friday of this week.

Bishop’s return is a welcome boost, with Pompey sitting bottom of the Championship table. A lack of cutting edge up front in the striker’s absence has contributed to their second-tier struggles.

The former Accrington man’s 21 goals last term went a long way to helping the Blues secure the League One title in John Mousinho’s first full season in charge.

Bishop’s last competive game for Pompey came against Lincoln on April 27 on the final day of last season.