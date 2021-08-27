The right-back has joined the Cod Army on a season-long loan, which will see him through to the end of his contract at PO4.

The News revealed last week, Danny Cowley was prepared to listen to offers for the 24-year-old.

Now the head coach has moved on the ex-Accrington man to free up some space in his playing budget, to get the versatility he feels he requires before the transfer deadline.

Cowley is looking for a right-sided defender who can play as centre-half and right-back.

He also remains in the market for an attacking midfielder and striker before next Tuesday’s close to the summer window.

Callum Johnson

