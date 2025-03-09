Daniel Farke rued his side’s profligacy as he recognised the test of stepping into bearpit Fratton Park.

The Leeds United boss gave a magnanimous assessment of events, as the leader’s 17-game unbeaten run came to a close at Fratton Park.

He told Sky Sports: 'First of all, congratulations to Portsmouth. It was an important win for them.

‘We are disappointed with the loss but it's football. We expected an unbelievably tough game today and we knew that no other team had won more points in 2025 at home than Portsmouth.

'I expected exactly this game of football but in football, you have to take your chances and not offer mistakes. We had three situations where we were one on one against the goalkeeper. One of them was even without a goalkeeper and we missed chances. Two times Joel Piroe and one time Junior Firpo; normally the calmest and coolest players in front of goal. It was one of those days.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke | Getty Images

‘You can't create ten one-on-one chances against the goalkeeper - you have to take your chances.

‘In terms of expected goals we are probably by far the better side. We offered one mistake and gave a goal too cheaply. There was a situation where there was pressure on (Connor) Ogilvie and he played a long ball and we allowed (Colby) Bishop to run into the channel.

‘All of a sudden he was one against one against our goalkeeper. It was a very easy goal, but maybe not easy like our chances!

'They were more effective with their chances and you have to say congratulations to them. This is how football works sometimes.’

Pompey once again worked relentlessly as they moved a giant step closer to Championship survival - a scenario Farke was adamant his team prepared for.

Pompey ‘one of the toughest games’

‘They are in red-hot form at home and we expected how they played, physical, direct and aggressive.

‘We coped with many situations really well but we have created so many good chances in this game and you just have to put them to bed.’