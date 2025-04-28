Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Murphy has excelled in his maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This saw the in-form winger complete a clean sweep at Pompey’s end-of-season awards ceremony last week, winning the Men’s Player, Players’ Player and Goal of the Season awards.

And there’s no questioning his achievements, with the 30-year-old’s stock on the rise after a fantastic year in front of goal, has help guide the Blues to Championship safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has seen Murphy net seven times and - more impressively - register 14 assists, whichn is the highest in the second-tier this term. The latest came in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday,when he set up Harvey Blair, who scored his first professional goal.

However, the Pompey favourite was surprisingly snubbed for a spot in the Championship’s Team Of The Season in the EFL’s awards’ evening on Sunday.

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz was favoured ahead of the Blues ace on the left-wing in a team which was dominated by Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland men.

The Canaries ace started the campaign in superb fashion, netting 16 goals in his opening 19 league games as well as registering two assists. Since then, the 24-year-old has struggled having found the net on two occasions and setting up two goals in his following 22 second-tier outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that disappointing form at Carrow Road has shocked many of the Fratton faithful over Sainz’s inclusion in the Team Of The Season, with many adamant Murphy deserved a spot in the side.

Here’s the best of the reaction from some Pompey fans on social media, who voiced their frustration on X.

Josh Murphy snubbed over spot in Championship Team Of The Season

Josh Murphy has 21-goal contributions in the Championship this term. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@braderleyjw: Josh Murphy not being in this is an actual criminal offence.

@JamesSetters05: We all know Josh Murphy makes team of the Season if he had a Leeds, Burnley or Sheffield United shirt on. Easily better than Sainz in both contests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dann_PFC: Josh Murphy has been robbed, guy has most assists in the league… Also fairly sure Bellingham is just there because of his name, Brownhill should be in.

@1999BDC: Josh Murphy robbed, same G/A as James leads the league in assists in a weaker team I’d argue he’s been more valuable to Pompey than James has been to Leeds.

@JaydenParry5: Josh Murphy robbed here...7 Goals 14 Assists for a side who's just managed to avoid relegation is insane, especially compared to Hamer's 7 Goals 9 Assists…

@AB98pfc: Look, I know we all have our biases towards our own players. BUT. The top goal scorer, and top playmaker should always feature in a tots. So no Piroe OR Josh Murphy is robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Cracky0_0: Josh Murphy plays in the champ lads… why’s he not in this team???!

@HancockAnalysis: Josh Murphy is on 14 with a game to play btw, has been electric all-season, is playing for a newly-promoted side - YET DIDN’T MAKE TEAM OF THE SEASON

@stevieh82: Haha, great bants. Pretty sure Josh Murphy ripped up the league for goal involvements.

@Wilkinsongbird: No Josh Murphy either who's leading the league in assists... with a newly promoted side.

@tom_dubber: What a way to find out Josh Murphy does, in fact, play Cricket.

Your next Pompey read: Honest former Liverpool talent lifts lid on Portsmouth frustrations and makes Blues promise