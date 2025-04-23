Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Murphy ran away with the honours at Pompey’s End Of Season Awards Dinner tonight.

The left winger’s impressive maiden campaign at Fratton Park was recognised with the Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season for his stunning QPR strike in February.

In addition, those in attendance at the glittering Victory Lounge event also voted the 30-year-old as their Player of the Season - his third accolade of the night.

It may not be the last of the silverware for Murphy, who is certain to also be in the running for the various supporter Player of the Season awards, which are scheduled to be presented before the Blues’ last match of the season against Hull on May 3.

Josh Murphy won three awards at Pompey’s End of Season Awards. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Elsewhere, Hannah Coan was named as Pompey Women’s Players’ Player of the Season in recognition of her exploits in their battle to remain in the Women’s Championship.

The left-footed centre-back joined from Blackburn last summer, having been voted as Young Player of the Season for 2023-24, and has so far totalled 17 appearances for Jay Sadler’s side.

The prolific Tayo Singerr was unveiled as Academy Player of the Season following an outstanding campaign for the talented first-year scholar.

He has plundered 19 goals in 31 outings for the under-18s and was presented with his award by Milkwood Care.

Meanwhile, Pompey Women attacker Megan Hornby was honoured for her community work, presented by SG Fleet.

There was also recognition for the late Alec Lumb, who touchingly was voted as Pompey’s Fan of the Season.

The Royal Navy veteran from Gosport passed away at the Fratton Park match against Middlesbrough in January following a medical episode.

A subsequent GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign raised more than £17,000, with supporters, various Blues players and Pompey director Eric Eisner among those who contributed.