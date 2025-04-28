Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harvey Blair has lifted the lid on his Pompey frustrations after a difficult maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

But the 21-year-old has revealed he’s ‘loved’ his first season on the south as he continues to adjust to senior football.

The winger made the move from Liverpool in August 2024, penning a three-year deal, and becoming the 11th signing made by John Mousinho as he primed his squad for their first Championship campaign in 12 years.

Despite appearing in all seven of his first games following his switch from Merseyside, Blair became a distant figure in the match-day side going on to make a four further appearances.

Between October and March, the Anfield academy graduate only registered one outing in the following 29 Pompey matches in all competitions.

But the winger has worked his way back into Mousinho’s plans in recent weeks, making two cameos off the bench against Millwall and Derby before being handed his first start in more than six-and-a-half months against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

And after being rewarded with a place in the starting line-up, Blair’s inclusion paid dividends as he netted the Blues’ equaliser at Hillsborough and - more importantly - his first professional goal.

However, it has been a difficult start to his Fratton Park career - totalling just 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

And Blair has opened up about the challenges he’s faced since his switch from Liverpool last summer - and pinpointed a move away from his family as a key reason.

But the young talent is adamant he’s put his frustrations behind him and is loving life at PO4 as he looks to play an important Blues role next season.

When asked if it’s been a mentally challenging campaign, he told The News: ‘Definitely. I’ve never been out of the squad 24/7 before this season and on top of that I’ve moved down, moved away from my family four hours away, I’m living on my own and it’s a difficult thing to do. I feel like I’ve dealt with it well and I’m getting there.

‘I’ve loved it here. There’s loads of lessons to take. Obviously, getting used to men’s football it’s much more physical than under-21’s football but do you know what, I’ve loved every minute because it’s so good for my development.’

Harvey Blair. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There were calls by some supporters for a loan departure for Blair in a bid to add crucial match minutes.

This winger would make just one outing and appear six times on the bench for the Blues between their 6-1 defeat to Stoke in October and the 2-1 loss to Millwall in March.

And Blair has revealed his frustrations over the lack of game time but made it clear he used Mousinho’s words to work his way back into the fold.

‘It was very, very frustrating because it felt at the time that I should’ve been in the squad. But the gaffer and the coaches knew what to do with me and what was best.

‘So me just sticking at it every single day, training as hard as possible as well as trying to get as fit as possible was something they told me to do.’