And the Blues boss admitted he’ll have to make the most of the finances that are currently on offer to him in the transfer window.

Cowley is currently negotiating his third transfer window at the club, with the aim of transforming his side into promotion challengers.

However, no new signings have arrived at Fratton Park yet.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently in a contract stand-off with striker Aiden O’Brien.

The ex-Sunderland man was, as expected, a no show for Monday’s return to training – with his future remaining up in the air.

It’s an obvious example of Cowley operating within his means, with the terms that remain on the table ‘valued within the framework’ available at Fratton Park.

Despite this, Cowley is adamant the proposal put to the former Millwall hotshot is ‘presentable’.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is yet to make his maiden summer signing of 2022, while Aiden O'Brien was a noticeable absentee on the first day of pre-season training

And with his track record of nurturing players’ progress, he remained focused on bringing in quality players that fit within his transfer remit.

He told The News: ‘I don’t think we want to talk about finance.

‘For us, we’re clear on what the budget is and we are trying to find the very best value for the players that are available to us.