It comes after Pompey were heavily linked with his services in the summer, from former club Swindon Town.

But the Blues head coach decided against any move for the forward due to the presences of Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs in his squad.

Since then, Twine has emerged as one of League One’s hottest properties by spearheading the Dons’ push for promotion.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, he’s scored 11 goals in all competition - higher than any Pompey player - and registered eight assists.

But Cowley has downplayed the club’s summer links with the 22-year-old, who was not short of admirers in preseason.

He told The News: ‘We were obviously aware of Scott Twine, but I think the whole of League One were also aware of him and what he did at Swindon. He’s continued to go from strength to strength at MK Dons and it’s not a surprise there’s lots of interest in him from clubs at a higher level.

‘He’s a very, very dangerous player and one that we have to be aware of, come Saturday.

MK Dons star Scott Twine was heavily linked with a move to Pompey in the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

‘We have a lot of respect for MK Dons on the pitch. I think they have a clear identity and style. We have a good understanding of how they’re going to play and they have a real commitment to the way they play.

‘They only play one way and you have to admire the way they approach every game.’

Twine’s eventual move from the County Ground to Stadium MK was viewed as a blow to some supporters keen to see the playmaker at PO4.

But Cowley cited, alongside a stacked squad, his worry over compensation and tribunal matters with Swindon Town as a reason to step back.

‘Personally, I would always advise the club to be in a position where we can negotiate a fee rather than go to a tribunal because tribunals can be dangerous.

‘So that would always be what I advise.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron