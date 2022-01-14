The striker’s temporary stay at Fratton Park has been cancelled early in order for him to complete a fresh loan move to Burton.

It ends his five-month stay on the south coast from East Anglia following a successful trial in the summer.

Indeed, after displaying scintillating form in pre-season, including a hat-trick against the Hawks, Danny Cowley opted to bring the forward to Fratton Park for the 2021-22 campaign.

But after failing to reach the heights of his summer performances, Ahadme will now get another chance of game time with the Brewers, after falling down the Blues pecking order significantly.

Despite starting Pompey’s League One opener against Fleetwood – and featuring in four of the next five matches – his role in the team started to diminish.

Ahadme featured under the Fratton chief only five more times – with his last appearance coming in mid-November with a cameo run-out in thee 1-0 victory over Wycombe.

The 21-year-old wasn’t short of admirers this month, however, with Accrington Stanley also looking to sign him.

Gassan Ahadme is set for a January move to Burton following his Pompey exit. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

But the Carrow Road youngster has opted to link up with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the next stage of his development.

The Fratton faithful did see a glimpse of his potential in the club’s dramatic 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Ahadme assisted Miguel Azeez’s opener, before heading home Pompey’s second in front of the Fratton End.

In total, the striker made 10 appearances for the club, scoring and assisting once.

Cowley is now hoping the departures of the Morocco youth international and Ellis Harrison, alongside Rochdale-bound Paul Downing, will enable him to bring new faces to the club.

Following the forward out of the door on the south coast is fellow loanee Miguel Azeez – who is set to return to Emirates Stadium prematurely due to his parent club’s dissatisfaction with his progress this season.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron