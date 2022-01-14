After struggling for game-time on the south coast this term, the striker’s loan spell at the club has been cut-short – allowing him to complete a permanent move to Burton.

But the Blues head coach recalls only positives when discussing his, ill-fated, time at Fratton Park.

Indeed, the Norwich forward was brought in for the 2021-22 campaign following prolific form in preseason, where he scored eight goals in four games – including a hattrick against Havant and Waterlooville.

However, he wasn’t able to reach the bloated expectations set upon him after his summer performances.

Which saw his role in Cowley’s squad diminish, as opportunities became few and far between.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Gassan is a great kid who had an unbelievable start to life in a Pompey shirt. He had a brilliant preseason by scoring eight goals in four games and he brought an infectious work ethic and attitude.

‘He trained with a relentlessness that is to be really admired. We have nothing but love for Gassan and we wish him so much success in the next stop in his career. He’s a boy who is learning about the game and himself all the time.

Danny Cowley has sent Pompey’s latest January departure, Gassan Ahadme, a heartfelt goodbye message.. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He’s working hard to develop areas in his game. He has some super strengths in terms of hold-up play and attacking crosses. We’re going to miss him because he’s been a good character in-and-around the place.

‘Even when he hasn’t been in the team, he’s trained with an exceptional attitude and focus. There’s a lot to love about him.

Ahadme will now have another chance to shine in League One at the Pirelli Stadium.

But the 21-year-old wasn’t short on admirers this window either, with Accrington keen on his services.

However, he opted to continue his development under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the foreseeable future.

And Cowley believes his time at Pompey will still be a valuable experience.

He continued: ‘I think it’s been a really good experience for him. It was his first step into senior football in this country and I think he learned a lot about life and the demands of life in League One – not just physically but technically and tactically.’

Following the forward out of the door on the south coast is fellow loanee Miguel Azeez – who is set to return to Emirates Stadium prematurely due to his parent club’s dissatisfaction with his progress this season.

Opening further space and funds for new arrivals this winter.

