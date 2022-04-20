Danny Cowley reveals plan for promising defender as fans call for youngsters to be handed Portsmouth chance against Gillingham, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Cowley believes returning for the 2022-23 campaign is now the aim for the 19-year-old after an injury-hit first term at Fratton Park.

Vincent found himself part of Cowley’s squad who made the long trip to Morecambe for the 1-1 draw on Monday.

The left-back was an unused substitute at the Mazuma Stadium, which was reward for a steady period of progress since returning to fitness.

Liam Vincent

Vincent had a run of games in a similar role last month, but has since picked up playing time at under-18 level.

The man who was Cowley’s first signing as manager from Bromley last June is now back in the senior picture with three games to go.

With Pompey’s season now officially over in terms of promotion ambitions, supporters are calling for young fringe players to be given a chance over the campaign’s finale.

Cowley explained he feels the aim for Vincent has to be to be at full tilt with a view to competing for the left-back position in pre-season, however.

He said: ‘Liam’s been able to put some training sessions together and he’s played some games with the under-18s.

‘Slowly but surely he’s now getting some rhythm.

‘He’s obviously missed big parts of the season.

‘So that’s obviously good for Liam, and hopefully that will put him in a good position to hit the ground running next season.

‘I think that’s what it’s all about for Liam now.’

With high hopes of pushing for first-team inclusion this term, Vincent was dealt a big blow when he picked up a shin injury in just his second training session after stepping out of the National League last summer.

The stress fracture of the weight-bearing tibia has been problematic, with positive news of first-team involvement in November followed by a setback.