Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ goalless draw against Sheffield United.

The result leaves John Mousinho’s side second from bottom in the Championship table as their winless run continues.

But the general consensus post-match was that the hosts did well against their recently-relegated Premier League opponents and that that maiden victory is on its way after a difficult start to the season.

Saying that, after a third league blank in front of goal, there’s concern where the goals are going to come from amid Colby Bishop’s contunued absence.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on social media after the final whistle went at Fratton Park...

@Dann_PFC: Not a “bad” result. But we desperately need to start scoring goals. Really missing Bishop.

@PompeyFlag: We would all have taken a point before the game, but all those corners leaves a slightly sour taste as #Pompey once again could of snatched it with more cutting edge. Swanson superb, Farrell looks promising, Potts is a little gem. Keep this up & we will be fine.

@Critchpot:rustrating we couldn’t capitalise, but we take that!

@markj2k73: Good pt that and clean sheet against a good side. 2nd half had to dig deep but Farrell had to score that header to win it. Pts against Leeds boro Luton sheff is decent but not sure where goals gonna come from huge week now stoke and Oxford need 3 to 4 pts but won't be easy

@fscIrene: Good point but when are we finally going to win a game of football?

@84Knight: Decent point that we would have taken at the start. Farrell had to score that header though. Swanson was excellent.

@PUPethan: If you’d offered me a point before the game I would’ve taken it no questions asked.

@Boston_Rabbit: Good point. Now the wins must come. 9 points would do for me in October.

@LJ_PFC12: Great point but I struggle to see where the goals come from.

@PO4PompeyStats: Swanson was absolutely immense for #Pompey today, he is so impressive when faced 1:1 against his winger and also gave us a massive output for Norris to win the header on. Getting better with every game he plays, MOTM for me.

@Bunkybowers: I think that’s a decent result. We can now start to realistically expect to win a few games.

@pfcdave1898: Hard earned point, showed we can compete. That win will come!

@Samalaaarr: Lots of things to like about that.