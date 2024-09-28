Portsmouth dealt yet another injury blow ahead of Sheffield United game in latest twist to Championship campaign
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Conor Shaughnessy is back requiring medical attention after picking up an injury in the warm-up to the Blues’ game against Sheffield United today.
The centre-back was named in John Mousinho’s starting line-up for the first time in six weeks having missed Pompey’s past four games with a calf injury.
But he was withdrawn from the teem-sheet just before kick-off. At this moment, it’s not clear whether the 28-year-old has aggravated his calf again or if he has suffered a different injury.
Tom McIntyre, who partnered Regan Poole in the centre of defence at Burnley, was subsequently recalled to the starting XI, with Ryley Towler promoted to the bench after orginally being left out of boss John Mousinho’s 20-man match-day squad.
Shaughnessy’s latest injury comes after the Blues prepared for today’s game without Callum Lang (groin), Kusini Yengi (groin), Colby Bishop (heart) and Ibane Bowat (knee). Conor Ogilvie is also absent from today’s line-up, although it’s not clear at this moment why.
The Irishman is the second Pompey player this season to pick up an injury in the pre-match warm-up, with Yengi suffering the same fate ahead of West Brom’s visit to Fratton Park earlier this month.
Pompey headed into today’s game against the Blades still looking for their first win of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.