The Blues are braced to lose out on midfield target Joe Morrell after Ipswich declared their interest over the weekend.

Cowley had been confident of landing the Luton man, yet it is understood the Tractor Boys have now tabled a superior financial package to attract the 24-year-old.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey midfielder successfully passed a medical on Friday ahead of a Portman Road move – only for Ipswich to scrap it in favour of signing West Brom attacker Kyle Edwards.

But, following a demoralising day at Fratton Park, he has vowed not to be beaten in his pursuit of transforming the Blues.

Cowley told The News: ‘I have definitely had easier periods than this, it’s a roller coaster.

Danny Cowley has come out fighting after a demoralising day in the transfer market for Pompey. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I know what we need and I know how important it is that we get what we need.

‘Recruitment is 80 per cent of the job, it’s not always in your control, that’s the truth, and that’s why it’s so frustrating.

‘You can highlight the players, know the players that you need to help the team, but you can’t always get them – and that’s nobody’s fault.

‘I’m not down, I’m just working through a really difficult transfer window.

‘I’m trying to get players in, you know where we are at, you must see what we are really like, and we want to be successful.

‘We are fighting, but genuinely I’m not down.

‘There’s a number of clubs in this division that are being really competitive and we have to understand where we are at. You always want the very best for your team, for your club, and that’s what we are fighting for.

‘You have to remember that football is, ultimately, a pantomime, it’s a crazy industry.

‘My mum always says to me “If you are looking for fairness, don’t look towards football’. Sometimes you need to keep reminding yourself, I suppose.

‘We have to buckle in and be ready to loop the loop. I’m not down, though, I’m just working hard.’

Meanwhile, Pompey have a Carabao Cup trip to Millwall tomorrow night (7.45pm) to prepare for.

They do so in the midst of an ever-exasperating recruitment drive which this summer has also seen them gazumped by Charlton for Jayden Stockley.

Cowley added: ‘We are working really hard and when you work really hard at something, you care so much about it.

‘If it goes well, then you are happy. When it doesn’t go so well, you are disappointed.

‘I suppose I could definitely be better at poker and more of a politician!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.