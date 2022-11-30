But the onus appears set to fall on the Blues to decide if they will take up their full entitlement for the maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under FA Cup rules, an away allocation of up to 15 per cent of the home stadium are granted for the competition. With the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s capacity 62,850, that translates into 9,427.

The FA rules are clear that any allocation is subject to it being agreed by the local Safety Advisory Group. That group is made up of services as the local council, police and fire brigade.

Pompey have yet to signal their intentions, but since Spurs moved into their new home on the site of White Hart Lane in April 2019, there is some precedent for how things have worked out for away fans in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton, Middlesbrough, Brighton and Norwich have been among those to visit in the famous, old competition.

Middlesbrough were the first to do so for a mid-week third round replay in January 2020, taking an allocation of 3,700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are going to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup.

Pompey’s fierce rivals took up an allocation of 5,690 the following month in a fourth-round replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the next round, however, Norwich City gobbled up all of their 9,000 entitlement as the Canaries flocked to the capital.

Last season, Brighton were forced to explain their decision to opt for an allocation of 5,700 in the fourth round, which were all snapped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That move angered Seagulls fans, but chief executive Paul Barber indicated the club had never sold more than 7,000 tickets across the previous decade for an away game.

With the club left to foot the bill of any unsold tickets Brighton opted to err on the side of caution, to the consternation of many of their following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another consideration will be travel arrangements for the game, with a rail strike due to take place across much of the weekend of the third round.

Among the dates the strikes take place are Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 when FA Cup games are played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing the match on Sunday, January 8 and Monday, January 9 will avoid that problem, but another issue to weigh up is Southampton fans also travelling to the capital after being paired with Crystal Palace.

Spurs are also in Premier League action the previous Wednesday against Palace, with Papa John’s Trophy quarter-finals scheduled for January 11 – a competition Pompey are still in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No dates have yet been confirmed for FA Cup third round games, as broadcasters make their decisions over the games they will show.

Pompey have been contacted for comment on the issue.