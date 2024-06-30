Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho admits Jordan Williams’ ‘different qualities’ at right-back to Joe Rafferty suit Pompey’s evolution.

The former Barnsley man will be the Blues’ first choice in the role previously occupied by Rafferty and Zak Swanson during the League One title-winning campaign.

Although asked to serve as a right-sided centre-half at Oakwell last season, Williams is earmarked by Mousinho for right-back in their forthcoming Championship season.

The decision to release the popular Rafferty proved controversial among many of the Fratton faithful, who anticipated the 30-year-old winning a fresh deal.

Joe Rafferty left Pompey in the summer following two seasons at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Yet the Blues’ head coach is attracted by Williams’ alternative strengths.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Jordan’s natural position is right-back, someone who can provide width and get forward, and we play full-backs as a back four.

‘We lined up as a back four in 43 of our 46 league games, we have that certainty around the formation and the way we want to play, but you have to be attacking, we want that flexibility.

‘We want players who are fluid and can do both, I want full-backs able to get forward but also defend the back post really well.

‘Jordan has different qualities to Joe - and any player coming in is going to have different qualities to players we’ve had in the past.

‘I wouldn't want to say it’s more or less of anything, but Jordan certainly brings a different type of game. Barnsley fans would have seen both sides of it, sitting as a right-sided centre-half and also operating as a right-wing back, where he's probably more straight lined and attacking, getting into the final third.

‘Joe used to support from underneath really well, particularly a lot of time with Abs (Kamara) on that right-hand side. He let Abs do all the work with the one-v-one.

‘Who knows how the dynamics of that are going to change this year with the other players we have in the building.’

Williams is the only senior right-back at Fratton Park at present, although Terry Devlin and Regan Poole can operate there.

But Mousinho has stopped short of declaring him his first choice in the position.

He added: ‘We've brought Jordan into play, that is going to be down with him.

‘With any player coming in, we wouldn't necessarily say “You are first choice or second choice”. We have expectations of players.

‘We never guarantee spots to anybody, we don’t speak to goalkeepers about being the number one or two, we speak about players coming in and always having a chance, making sure they can impact.