John Mousinho declared himself ‘disappointed, angry and frustrated’ as Pompey came crashing back to earth following the giddy heights of Leeds.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having toppled the Championship leaders, days later the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat to rock bottom Plymouth at Fratton Park.

Mousinho’s men were unrecognisable from the side which performed heroics on Sunday to beat Leeds 1-0 on a special day on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, they failed to capitalise on boasting a staggering 80 per cent possession against a Pilgrims team reduced to 10 men for the final four minutes plus 11 minutes of time added-on.

And Pompey’s boss was fuming after the final whistle.

He told The News: ‘I’m incredibly disappointed, angry and frustrated with the performance.

‘It was an opportunity missed, a really good opportunity missed, so there were far too many things we didn’t get right. We didn’t manage to put in the performance which warranted a result.

‘It will be compared to Leeds and that’s fine, I understand that, but they are two completely different games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was thinking after half-an-hour “Right, if we can't break them down in the first half, that’s absolutely fine, we go in at half-time at 0-0, we make a couple of tweaks”. Then we concede a goal just before half-time, which made it difficult for ourselves.

‘Then right after half-time, we gave it away cheaply for the second goal and, when you do that against a side who can defend the box really well, it’s always going to be difficult.

‘I don’t think they weren’t up for it. Maybe it comes back to when it’s slightly easier for us on the ball, we get a bit sloppy and that then bleeds into our out-of-possession work as well.’

‘So if we look at the first goal, where we don’t drop off and make decisions we wouldn't have made on Sunday. I think that comes into it because it’s a different game now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho as fuming with Pompey's display in their 2-1 defeat to Plymouth. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We’re having more of the ball, we are finding it slightly easier, we have more time on the ball - and when that happens you’ve got to be right on top of yourselves, make sure you lock things off at the back.’

Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie scored in a six-minute spell either side of half-time to put the strugglers 2-0 up after 49 minutes.

Adil Aouchiche reduced the deficit in the 89th minute with his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Sunderland for the remainder of the season.

However, there was to be no dramatic second goal for the Blues as they slipped to defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘We have to find a way to break sides when it happens and my take is if we can’t find a way - because that’s not the way we’re used to playing - we come away 0-0 and take the point and move on.

‘So the most disappointing thing was conceding those two goals.’