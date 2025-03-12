'Disappointed, angry and frustrated': Portsmouth boss blasts Plymouth display after slumping from Leeds high
Having toppled the Championship leaders, days later the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat to rock bottom Plymouth at Fratton Park.
Mousinho’s men were unrecognisable from the side which performed heroics on Sunday to beat Leeds 1-0 on a special day on the south coast.
Instead, they failed to capitalise on boasting a staggering 80 per cent possession against a Pilgrims team reduced to 10 men for the final four minutes plus 11 minutes of time added-on.
And Pompey’s boss was fuming after the final whistle.
He told The News: ‘I’m incredibly disappointed, angry and frustrated with the performance.
‘It was an opportunity missed, a really good opportunity missed, so there were far too many things we didn’t get right. We didn’t manage to put in the performance which warranted a result.
‘It will be compared to Leeds and that’s fine, I understand that, but they are two completely different games.
‘I was thinking after half-an-hour “Right, if we can't break them down in the first half, that’s absolutely fine, we go in at half-time at 0-0, we make a couple of tweaks”. Then we concede a goal just before half-time, which made it difficult for ourselves.
‘Then right after half-time, we gave it away cheaply for the second goal and, when you do that against a side who can defend the box really well, it’s always going to be difficult.
‘I don’t think they weren’t up for it. Maybe it comes back to when it’s slightly easier for us on the ball, we get a bit sloppy and that then bleeds into our out-of-possession work as well.’
‘So if we look at the first goal, where we don’t drop off and make decisions we wouldn't have made on Sunday. I think that comes into it because it’s a different game now.
‘We’re having more of the ball, we are finding it slightly easier, we have more time on the ball - and when that happens you’ve got to be right on top of yourselves, make sure you lock things off at the back.’
Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie scored in a six-minute spell either side of half-time to put the strugglers 2-0 up after 49 minutes.
Adil Aouchiche reduced the deficit in the 89th minute with his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Sunderland for the remainder of the season.
However, there was to be no dramatic second goal for the Blues as they slipped to defeat.
Mousinho added: ‘We have to find a way to break sides when it happens and my take is if we can’t find a way - because that’s not the way we’re used to playing - we come away 0-0 and take the point and move on.
‘So the most disappointing thing was conceding those two goals.’