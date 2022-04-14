The ex-Burton man is one of 12 players whose contracts expire in the summer at Fratton Park.

Since the 26-year-old arrived from the Pirelli Stadium in the summer of 2019, he’s made 129 appearances and scored 31 times.

Harness has been used 39 times this season alone, with Danny Cowley keen to active an option to keep him on the south coast for an additional 12 months.

But, after three years at the club, Whittingham suggests that Harness could be tempted by a new challenge.

Whittingham told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Whether his time at Pompey is coming to an end, I’m not quite sure. It’s been three years now – does he need another challenge? I don’t know.

‘I think we’ve criticised him before for coming away mentally from the game. So, maybe he’s been given a tough time by opposition and his concentration on the game goes off as a result.

‘Sometimes he can get into great areas, but the last ball or run might be wrong. But he is at this level and that’s why players play at this level.

Marcus Harness' contract expires in the summer. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

‘If he’s on form, and his head’s straight, then he’s a good player at this level.’

Following a rampant start to the season with 10 goals in 23 games, Harness suffered a noticeable drop in form at the turn of the year.

He has subsequently netted twice in his next 16 outings, during spells on the bench and at right-wing-back.

Despite this, Whittingham explained how Pompey see the best of the 26-year-old when utilised further up the pitch.

He added: ‘Harness is not a wing-back. He played in his rightful place (against Rotherham) on the wing with the four at the back with his ability to take on players.