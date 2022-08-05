'Done deal' but Pompey to wait before confirming Owen Dale move from Blackpool

The News understands the Blackpool winger has now joined the Blues on a season-long loan – as first revealed on Thursday.

But sources close to the deal have informed us that any unveiling has been put back to allow the 23-year-old to concentrate on a family matter.

Dale will now not make his Blues debut in Saturday’s Fratton Park fixture against Lincoln – Pompey’s first home game of the new season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands that Owen Dale has completed his move to Pompey Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Although yet to be officially confirmed by the club, the 23-year-old’s arrival takes Pompey’s recruitment drive for the summer up to 10.

Earlier today, Tangerines boss Michael Appleton said he would not stand in the way of certain players on the fringes of things at Bloomfield Road from departing – including Dale.