Will Norris has sealed a transfer deadline day move away from Pompey.

The switch brings to an end an increasingly frustrating season for the 31-year-old stopper, who hadn’t featured for the Blues since conceding six goals in the defeat to Stoke at the Bet365.com Stadium back at the beginning of October.

Since then, summer signing Nicolas Schmid has established himself as Pompey’s No1. Meanwhile, Jordan Archer has been the preferred back-up option, leaving Norris as third choice and absent from 22 of Pompey’s past 23 games in all competitions.

It’s a scenario no-one could honestly have predicted at the beginning of the season, with the former Burnley and Peterborough man heading into the campaign as the Blues’ undisputed League One title-winning keeper, the first name of the third-tier team of the season list, and the only member of the Pompey squad to play every single minute of last season’s successful promotion bid..

However, cracks in his armoury soon began to appear as Pompey struggled with the step up to Championship football. Norris conceded 19 goals in the eight games he started at the start of the season, with the six conceded against the Potters - a result that left the Blues second from bottom in the table on four points - prompting John Mousinho to shake up his goalkeeping department.

In the 22 Championship games that have followed to date, Schmid has conceded 33 goals. However, the Austrian has added a degree of stability at the back, with Pompey currently 20th in the league standings.

Norris moves to a Wycombe side currently say second in the League One table - providing him with the opportunity to feature in a promotion-winning campaign for the second season in a row.

At Adams Park he’ll compete with Franco Ravizzoli for the No1 jersey. Sunderland loanee Nathan Bishop today returned to parent club Sunderland.

Norris could make his Chairboys debut on Saturday, when Mike Todd’s side take on Preston North End in the fourth round of the FA Cup. A much-changed Blues line-up lost to Wycombe in the last round 2-0, with Archer starting in goal and Schmid named among the substitutes.